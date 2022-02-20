Gobi Capital LLC Has $113.48 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gobi Capital LLC cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,052 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 5.8% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SEA worth $113,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

