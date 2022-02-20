Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Gogo worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.