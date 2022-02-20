Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.
GSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
The company has a market cap of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
