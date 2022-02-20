Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 54,746 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of SP Plus worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $627.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

