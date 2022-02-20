Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 62,215 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ViewRay worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $4,920,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $759,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $957,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 17.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VRAY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.
ViewRay Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
