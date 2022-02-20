Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,614 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.