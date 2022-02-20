Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $3.78 Million Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 over the last quarter.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

