Golff (GOF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golff has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Golff has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

