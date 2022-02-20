Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 289,573 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.