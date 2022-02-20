Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,934 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

