Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $299,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.24.

BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

