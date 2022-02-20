Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.54 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

