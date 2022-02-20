GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

PODD stock opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -520.40 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

