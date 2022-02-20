Grand Canyon Education, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.72 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

