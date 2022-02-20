Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $14.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $15.20 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $57.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $71.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 56,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

