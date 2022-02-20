Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.38

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.38 and last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 380220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBR. BMO Capital Markets cut Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. cut Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.55.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

