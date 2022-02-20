Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

GPP opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $314.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

