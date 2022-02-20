GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 41,141 GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.65% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 206,070 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.84 on Friday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

