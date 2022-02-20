GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $152,000 Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

