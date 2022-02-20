GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $128,000 in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.