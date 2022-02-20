GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $167,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $44,165,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

