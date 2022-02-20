GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Allena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

