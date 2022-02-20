GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $193,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBF opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

