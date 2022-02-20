GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

