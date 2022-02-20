GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.59 million.GTY Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 15,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $104,661.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

