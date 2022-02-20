GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.59 million.GTY Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GTY Technology
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.