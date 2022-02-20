Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of WSM opened at $140.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

