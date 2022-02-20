Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 301,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

SGFY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.