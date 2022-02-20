GXO Logistics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

NYSE GXO opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

