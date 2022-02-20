GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GXO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

