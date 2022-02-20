H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

