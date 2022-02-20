Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

