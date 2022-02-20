Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.400-$2.400 EPS.

HASI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,805.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.