Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
HDI stock traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,524. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
