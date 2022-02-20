Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HDI stock traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,524. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

