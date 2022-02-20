HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

