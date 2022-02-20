Head-To-Head Analysis: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 29.13% 16.12% 14.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Orbit and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.72%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.05 $3.34 million $0.44 13.61

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.