Head-To-Head Review: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) versus Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MICT and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $1.17 million 77.86 -$22.97 million N/A N/A Snap One $814.11 million 1.87 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

MICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of MICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MICT and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78

MICT currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 471.24%. Snap One has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Given MICT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -87.65% -24.21% -21.08% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snap One beats MICT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It also involves in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with the focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

