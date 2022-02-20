Head to Head Survey: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

3.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Peraso $6.80 million 3.07 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.53

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Peraso on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

