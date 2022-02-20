HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Acquires £29,700 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 33,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($40,189.45).

Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.48 million and a P/E ratio of -305.00. HeiQ Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.35.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

