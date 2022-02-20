HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Acquires £29,700 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 33,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($40,189.45).
Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.48 million and a P/E ratio of -305.00. HeiQ Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.35.
