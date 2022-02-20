Henry Schein, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

HSIC stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

