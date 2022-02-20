HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,746 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.44 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

