HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $72,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

