HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

