HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,979.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 122,027 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 105.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.99 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

