Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 4,917,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 217,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.