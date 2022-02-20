HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.49

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.49 and traded as low as $130.36. HOYA shares last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 25,790 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.44.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

