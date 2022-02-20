Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $265,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

