Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

