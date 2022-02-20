HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HSBC were worth $29,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

