Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,736 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
About ADT
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
