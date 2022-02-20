Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,736 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.