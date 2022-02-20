Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 517 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

